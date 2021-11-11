﻿
Chinese mainland reports 47 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  09:43 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0
The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 21 were reported in Liaoning, 13 in Henan, seven in Heilongjiang, three in Hebei, two in Yunnan and one in Jilin.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
