Northeastern Chinese port city battles growing COVID-19 cluster

A growing COVID-19 cluster in China's Dalian has spurred the northeastern port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues.

Imaginechina

Dalian reported 52 locally transmitted infections on Thursday, a daily count higher than any other Chinese city affected in an ongoing nationwide outbreak since mid-October, and more than doubling from 21 cases a day earlier, official data showed on Friday.

"Various measures should be enhanced, in order to get the outbreak under control in a shorter amount of time and to minimize the outbreak's impact on manufacturing and life of the general public," the National Health Commission said on Thursday, citing a meeting chaired by the commission's director in Dalian.



The city of 7.5 million people imposed curbs on public transport and warned residents against leaving Dalian for unnecessary reasons.

The city has demanded kindergartens and primary and high schools halt offline lessons, closed a number of libraries and museums, and started a second round of citywide mass testing campaign.

On Friday, Dalian called on its residents not to leave their home unless it is necessary.