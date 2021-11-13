President Xi to meet US counterpart Biden via video link
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with US President Joe Biden via video link on the morning of November 16 (Beijing Time), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Saturday.
Xi will exchange views with Biden on China-US relations and issues of common concern, Hua said.
