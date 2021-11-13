China says it sticks to zero-tolerance policy in COVID-19 control

China will stick to its zero-tolerance policy in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as ongoing sporadic outbreaks have spread to 21 provinces and regions.

China will stick to its zero-tolerance policy in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as ongoing sporadic outbreaks have spread to 21 provinces and regions, a spokesperson for the Health Commission has announced.

The overall guideline for preventing imported infections and local resurgence remains unchanged, and China will continue its efforts to cut off the local spread of the virus, said Mi Feng today.

Mi also warned of increased risks from COVID-19 and seasonal flu as winter approaches.

The pandemic in Dalian, a port city in northeast China, is developing quickly, with most cases in Zhuanghe City. The virus hasn't spread out of Dalian, said Wu Liangyou, a deputy director in charge of disease control at the commission.

Outbreaks in Heihe in Heiloangjiang Province, Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province and Chengdu in Sichuan Province have tapered off, Wu said.

As of yesterday, 1,379 local COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with no deaths reported in this round of the pandemic, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the commission.