Over 300 COVID-19 patients dispatched from hospitals in China

Xinhua
  19:33 UTC+8, 2021-11-13       0
By the end of Friday, more than 300 of the 1,379 patients infected during the latest COVID-19 resurgence in China have been dispatched from hospitals.
By the end of Friday, more than 300 of the 1,379 patients infected during the latest COVID-19 resurgence in China have been dispatched from hospitals, said China's health authority Saturday.

Hospitals devised different treatment plans to address the needs of patients of different ages for effective treatment, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission.

For example, pediatrics experts were dispatched to guide local pediatricians in treating underage patients in the cities of Zhengzhou and Putian. Not only the children's health but also their emotional well-being received attention, said Guo.

Regarding senior patients, particularly those troubled by other illnesses, medical experts worked closely with local medical teams to work out treatment plans that best fit the patients' respective conditions, Guo added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
