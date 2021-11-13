﻿
Beijing tightens entry restrictions amid virus resurgence

Xinhua
  20:25 UTC+8, 2021-11-13
People traveling to Beijing will be subject to tighter COVID-19 control measures starting from November 17, the municipal government said Saturday.

All those traveling into Beijing must provide negative results of nucleic acid tests taken within 48 hours before arrival and a green health code. Those from counties (cities, districts, banners) with new infections within 14 days are under tight restrictions when seeking entry into the Chinese capital, the government announced at a press briefing.

The holding of national conferences, training, and other activities in Beijing will be strictly controlled. Closed-loop management will be implemented during the periods of these activities, and none of the participants are allowed to go out.

The above measures, to come into effect from November 17, will be dynamically adjusted according to changes in the epidemic situation.

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Follow Us

