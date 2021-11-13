﻿
News / Nation

Ship that blocked Suez Canal repaired in China's Qingdao

Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2021-11-13       0
The giant cargo ship Ever Given that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March has been repaired in east China's coastal city of Qingdao, local authorities said Saturday.
Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2021-11-13       0

The giant cargo ship Ever Given that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March has been repaired in east China's coastal city of Qingdao, local authorities said Saturday.

The ship loaded 5,147 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) at around 5 am Saturday, resuming operations after over a month of repair in Qingdao, said Tian Xuye, an operation supervisor with Qingdao Qianwan Container Terminal Co., Ltd.

The ship will proceed to Shanghai and Ningbo to load goods before leaving for Europe, with a stopover in Malaysia. This journey will mark her first cargo voyage after repair.

The Ever Given, with a length of nearly 400 meters, has a capacity of 20,388 TEUs. She is owned by a Japanese company and operated by Evergreen Marine Corp. based in China's Taiwan.

The ship ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23 and jammed global shipping traffic until refloated on March 29 with the help of more than ten tugboats. She was sent to Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. for repair on October 4.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     