Chinese mainland reports 70 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 60 were reported in Liaoning, three in Hebei, two each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, and Yunnan, as well as one in Sichuan.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 70 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 60 were reported in Liaoning, three in Hebei, two each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, and Yunnan, as well as one in Sichuan.

Also reported were 19 new imported cases, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, said the commission.