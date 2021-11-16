Chinese mainland reports 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, seven were reported in Liaoning, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Beijing and Yunnan.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, seven were reported in Liaoning, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Beijing and Yunnan.

Also reported were 11 new imported cases, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Monday, said the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.