China will be compelled to take resolute measures should 'Taiwan independence' forces cross red line: Xi

China will be compelled to take resolute measures, should the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence" "provoke us, force our hands or even cross the red line," Xi said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China will be compelled to take resolute measures, should the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence" "provoke us, force our hands or even cross the red line."

Xi made the remarks while stating China's principled position on the Taiwan question at a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Xi noted the new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and ascribed the tensions to the repeated attempts by the Taiwan authorities to look for US support for their independence agenda as well as the intention of some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China.

"Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire," Xi said. "Whoever plays with fire will get burnt."

The one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques are the political foundation of China-US relations, Xi said, noting that previous US administrations have all made clear commitments on this.

The true status quo of the Taiwan question and what lies at the heart of one China, Xi pointed out, are as follows: There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing China.

Calling achieving China's complete reunification an aspiration shared by all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, Xi said, "We have patience and will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts."

"That said, should the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence' provoke us, force our hands or even cross the red line, we will be compelled to take resolute measures," Xi said.

Source: Xinhua
