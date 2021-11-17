Chinese mainland reports 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

All of the new local cases were reported in Liaoning, said the commission.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Tuesday, said the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.