6 killed, 6 injured in east China construction site accident

Six people were killed and six others injured after a steel structure collapsed at a construction site in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday, the provincial emergency management department said Thursday.

The six injured people are in stable condition.

The office of the provincial workplace safety committee has called for an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and make it public, along with other relevant details regarding the handling of the accident, in a timely manner.

The construction site is part of a commercial complex, covering a floor area of about 100,000 square meters, and with a total project investment of 925 million yuan (US$144.86 million).