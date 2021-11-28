﻿
News / Nation

China's Guizhou offers millions in e-coupons to boost tourism

Xinhua
  21:44 UTC+8, 2021-11-28       0
Southwest China's Guizhou Province announced Sunday that it would issue e-coupons worth 11 million yuan (about 1.72 million US dollars) to boost the province's tourism consumption.
Xinhua
  21:44 UTC+8, 2021-11-28       0

Southwest China's Guizhou Province announced Sunday that it would issue e-coupons worth 11 million yuan (about 1.72 million US dollars) to boost the province's tourism consumption.

The e-coupons, covering hot springs, homestays, and skiing, will likely increase consumption with government subsidies and merchant discounts. It would help promote the development of transportation, catering, shopping, and entertainment industries, said Wang Lin, an official of the provincial department of culture and tourism.

According to Wang, related market entities would promote discounted tourism package products, such as homestays plus folk custom experiences, as well as combining hot springs with homestays.

In the first ten months of 2021, Guizhou received 554 million tourists and achieved a tourism revenue of 559.97 billion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     