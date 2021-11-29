﻿
Taiwan lists four more high-risk countries over Omicron

Taiwan will add Malawi, Mozambique, Egypt, and Nigeria to its list of "key high-risk countries" starting December 1 amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, the island's disease monitoring agency said Monday.

The decision came in response to the increasing spread of the potentially highly transmissible Omicron variant in the four countries, the agency said.

Taiwan has already listed six countries as "key high-risk countries" since Monday due to the spread of Omicron there.

The COVID-19 epidemic has eased on the island, with only imported confirmed cases reported in recent days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
