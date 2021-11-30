Chinese mainland reports 21 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Inner Mongolia, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 18 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,711 by Monday, including 790 patients still receiving treatment, of whom seven were in severe condition.

A total of 93,285 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, all coming from outside the mainland. There were a total of 462 asymptomatic cases, including 395 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation as of Monday.