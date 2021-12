Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying urgently summoned Japan's Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Wednesday night to make solemn representations.

China lodged solemn representations with Japan on Wednesday over former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wrong remarks related to China's Taiwan region, which expressed support for so-called "Taiwan independence" forces and interfered in China's internal affairs.

