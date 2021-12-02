﻿
News / Nation

Man assaulting police shot dead amid land dispute with brother

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  17:05 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Row with brother escalates when the man continued the assault despite repeated warning shots in a village of southwest China's Sichuan Province.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  17:05 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Edited by Han Jing.

A villager in southwest China's Sichuan Province was shot by police on Tuesday afternoon for attacking an officer despite multiple warnings, Hongxing News reported on Thursday.

The villager surnamed Tao, 49, was shot in the leg and died in hospital after rescue efforts failed. A policeman wounded in the incident received five head stitches and remained in hospital.

Man assaulting police shot dead amid land dispute with brother

A policeman gets wounded on head in the incident.

Tao's brother called police earlier in the day about a dispute with Tao over a road the two siblings had built together. The brothers lived next to each other in a Guanyin Town village in Yibin city.

Tao had a physical altercation with two policemen who arrived to investigate.

One of the video clips police released on Wednesday showed two officers trying to wrestle Tao to the ground. Tao's wife rushed up to prevent them from taking him to the police station, knocking the video recorder several times.

Tao hit the head of one of the policemen, surnamed Yu, with a concrete block and then lunged at Yu while brandishing a steel chisel, according to a police statement.

Tao didn't stop even after a retreating Yu verbally warned him and fired multiple warning shots.

Further investigation by local authorities are underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     