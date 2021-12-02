Man assaulting police shot dead amid land dispute with brother

Row with brother escalates when the man continued the assault despite repeated warning shots in a village of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A villager in southwest China's Sichuan Province was shot by police on Tuesday afternoon for attacking an officer despite multiple warnings, Hongxing News reported on Thursday.

The villager surnamed Tao, 49, was shot in the leg and died in hospital after rescue efforts failed. A policeman wounded in the incident received five head stitches and remained in hospital.

Tao's brother called police earlier in the day about a dispute with Tao over a road the two siblings had built together. The brothers lived next to each other in a Guanyin Town village in Yibin city.

Tao had a physical altercation with two policemen who arrived to investigate.

One of the video clips police released on Wednesday showed two officers trying to wrestle Tao to the ground. Tao's wife rushed up to prevent them from taking him to the police station, knocking the video recorder several times.

Tao hit the head of one of the policemen, surnamed Yu, with a concrete block and then lunged at Yu while brandishing a steel chisel, according to a police statement.

Tao didn't stop even after a retreating Yu verbally warned him and fired multiple warning shots.

Further investigation by local authorities are underway.