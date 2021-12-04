Chinese mainland reports 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 61 were reported in Inner Mongolia, five in Heilongjiang, four each in Hebei and Yunnan, and one in Guangdong.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 61 were reported in Inner Mongolia, five in Heilongjiang, four each in Hebei and Yunnan, and one in Guangdong.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases in four provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.