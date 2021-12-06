Chinese think tank releases report on American democracy

The Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Renmin University of China released a research report titled "Ten Questions for American Democracy" on Monday.

The Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Renmin University of China, a think tank in Beijing, released a research report titled "Ten Questions for American Democracy" on Monday.

According to the institute, the United States has in recent years used democracy as an excuse to allow human rights violations and the disintegration of its own society. Meanwhile, externally, it has used democracy as a reason to maintain hegemony, interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and undermine the international order.