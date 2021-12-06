Three test positive in Ningbo, with classes suspended in Zhenhai

The Linjiang residential complex where they reside has been locked down.

CCTV

Three people from the same family in Ningbo, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, tested positive for COVID-19, the city government announced on Monday morning.

All primary and secondary schools in Zhenhai District, where the family resides, suspended classes for one day today.

At 8:30pm on Sunday, one person tested positive during preliminary screenings and was immediately tested again with a positive result. Meanwhile, his four family members also received nucleic acid tests. The results, which came out at 4am on Monday, showed that his mother and wife tested positive while the two children were negative.

At present, the trio has been sent to a local hospital for isolation and treatment.



