News / Nation

Three test positive in Ningbo, with classes suspended in Zhenhai

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Shao Zhuang Chen Xiaoli
  15:59 UTC+8, 2021-12-06       0
The Linjiang residential complex where they reside has been locked down.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Shao Zhuang Chen Xiaoli
  15:59 UTC+8, 2021-12-06       0
Three test positive in Ningbo, with classes suspended in Zhenhai
CCTV

Plenty of daily necessities are sent to the community under lockdown.

Three people from the same family in Ningbo, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, tested positive for COVID-19, the city government announced on Monday morning.

All primary and secondary schools in Zhenhai District, where the family resides, suspended classes for one day today.

At 8:30pm on Sunday, one person tested positive during preliminary screenings and was immediately tested again with a positive result. Meanwhile, his four family members also received nucleic acid tests. The results, which came out at 4am on Monday, showed that his mother and wife tested positive while the two children were negative.

At present, the trio has been sent to a local hospital for isolation and treatment.

The Linjiang residential complex where they reside has been locked down and medical staff are preparing to conduct nucleic acid testing for all residents there.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     