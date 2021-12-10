China's bone-marrow bank facilitates over 12,000 donations

The China Marrow Donor Program (CMDP) has facilitated 12,437 donations of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) as of Thursday, with nearly 3 million volunteer donors registered.

The China Marrow Donor Program (CMDP) has facilitated 12,437 donations of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) as of Thursday, with nearly 3 million volunteer donors registered in its database.

Currently, there are five HSC donations made every day on average to treat blood diseases such as leukemia, according to the CMDP.

Friday marked the 20th anniversary of the official launch of the CMDP, a non-profit organization affiliated with the Red Cross Society of China.