Chinese mainland reports 51 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 35 were reported in Zhejiang, 15 in Inner Mongolia, and one in Yunnan, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 35 were reported in Zhejiang, 15 in Inner Mongolia, and one in Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.