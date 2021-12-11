Taiwan confirms 1st case of Omicron variant

Taiwan said on Saturday that it had detected the island's first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, a traveler from Eswatini.

Taiwan's epidemic command center said the infection was detected in a traveler from Eswatini, who was already in quarantine, as is the case for all arrivals into the island.

The traveler was asymptomatic. Ten other people seated in front of and behind the traveler on the incoming flight had been under home quarantine and had all tested negative, the center said.