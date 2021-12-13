China's yearly box office tops US$7 billion leading global markets

China's 2021 box office revenue has so far exceeded 45 billion yuan (about US$7.07 billion), continuing to lead the global box-office market.

With less than three weeks to go until the end of 2021, this year is highly likely to see China retain its position as the world's largest box office market for the second year in a row.

Eight of this year's top 10 earners at China's box office are domestic productions, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

Topping the yearly chart is the patriotic Chinese blockbuster "The Battle at Lake Changjin" which has earned approximately 5.76 billion yuan since September 30.

The war epic is currently the highest-grossing title of all time at China's box office, and also the top earner so far this year globally, showed figures from Maoyan and Box Office Mojo.

Domestic comedies "Hi, Mom" and "Detective Chinatown 3," both released during the Chinese New Year holiday, rank second and third on China's 2021 box office chart with 5.41 billion yuan and 4.52 billion yuan, respectively.

The only two foreign films in the top 10 are the US productions "F9: The Fast Saga" and "Godzilla vs. Kong," ranking fifth and eighth, with 1.39 billion yuan and 1.23 billion yuan, respectively.