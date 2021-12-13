News / Nation

Textbooks for China's vocational education to be compiled

Around 10,000 types of textbooks for vocational education programs will be compiled during China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the Ministry of Education said on Monday.

An action plan released by the MOE highlighted the task of compiling vocational education textbooks in fields including domestic services, infant care and nursing for the elderly.

Vocational schools and colleges are encouraged to forge cooperation with universities, research institutes and leading businesses on the compilation work, according to the action plan, noting that the textbooks are expected to contain the latest technology and standards for specific industries.

It added that the contents of the textbooks should be updated on a yearly basis and revised every three years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
