Major fire hits Hong Kong's shopping center, 1 hospitalized

At least one person was injured after a major fire hit the World Trade Center in Hong Kong on Wednesday noon, the local government said.

The fire broke out at the shopping center and office tower complex in Wan Chai district at 12:37pm, and was upgraded to the third highest alarm level at 13:03pm local time.

Firemen are now using two jets and mobilizing two breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze.

The injured was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.