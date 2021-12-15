12 hospitalized after major fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Center

Twelve people felt unwell and were sent to hospitals for treatment.

Imaginechina

Twelve people were hospitalized after a major fire broke out inside the World Trade Center in Hong Kong at around noon on Wednesday, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said.

The fire started at the shopping center and office tower complex in Wan Chai district at 12:37pm local time and was upgraded to the third highest alarm level at 1:03pm, before being surrounded at 3:05pm local time.

Firemen are using two jets and mobilizing two breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze.

