Chinese official promoting winter tourism in fluent English

  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-12-15       0
An official from northeast China's Jilin Province wowed the netizens by promoting the province's ice and snow wonderland in fluent English.
An official from northeast China's Jilin Province wowed the netizens by promoting the province's ice and snow wonderland in fluent English.

Yang Andi, 49, director of the province's Department of Culture and Tourism, invited people to visit Jilin to "feel her beauty, power and vitality" in two short videos released in early December on the department's official Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) account.

Provided by Douyin.

Yang said "snow is a messenger for happiness and abundance" while indicating that the "growth of winter tourism in Jilin is taking the lead nationwide just within a few years."

Jilin is the place of origin for winter sports in China and boasts the best quality of snow in the country. Jilin City in Jilin Province is a natural place for winter sports with many unique advantages.

China has increased investment in sports, including hosting events like the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics that will be held from February 4 to 20. Snow and ice sports are becoming more popular than ever. More parents are encouraging their kids to learn winter sports.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
