Chinese mainland reports 69 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 69 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 56 were reported in Zhejiang, six in Guangdong, four in Shaanxi, two in Inner Mongolia and one in Anhui, the commission said.

Also reported were eight new imported cases in five provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.