Northwest China's Shaanxi Province reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier from 8am to 2pm Thursday, the provincial health committee said.

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier from 8am to 2pm Thursday, the provincial health committee said.

The confirmed cases were from the cities of Xi'an and Yan'an, and the asymptomatic case was in Xi'an, according to the health committee.

All four cases have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment and medical observation.