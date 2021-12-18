News / Nation

Alimihan Seyiti, China's oldest person, dies at 135

Xinhua
  15:02 UTC+8, 2021-12-18       0
Alimihan Seyiti, the oldest person in China, died on Thursday at the age of 135 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.
Imaginechina

Alimihan Seyiti is pictured at home in Shule county, Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on August 16, 2013.

Alimihan Seyiti, the oldest person in China, died on Thursday at the age of 135 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said Saturday.

Hailing from Komuxerik Township of Shule County in Kashgar Prefecture, Alimihan Seyiti was born on June 25, 1886, according to the county's publicity department.

In 2013, she topped the list of China's oldest living persons issued by the China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics, formerly known as the Gerontological Society of China.

She had a very simple and regular daily life until death. She always ate on time and enjoyed basking in the sun in her yard. Sometimes, she helped look after her great-grandchildren.

Komuxerik is known as a "longevity town," with many elderly aged above 90.

The improvement of health services has partly contributed to their longevity. The local government has provided contracted doctor service, free annual physical checks, and monthly advanced age subsidies for the elderly aged above 60.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
