News / Nation

City of terracotta warriors sees spate of rodent-borne fever incidences

Han Jing
Han Jing
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0
Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, is seeing more cases of hemorrhagic fever, adding to the health woes in a city with a recent outbreak of the coronavirus.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0

Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, is seeing more cases of hemorrhagic fever, adding to the health woes in a city with a recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

"Hemorrhagic fever, a common infectious disease, is transmitted from rats to people, but won't spread from people to people," Shi Shaofei, chief of the public health department of the health bureau in the city's Huyi District, said on Sunday, indicating there is no need to panic and refuting a widespread online rumor about transmission of the sickness from eating strawberries.

Shi pointed out there are certain characteristics of the disease, and it happened to peak a little more than usual this year, but it is not as serious as what was being bandied about on the Internet.

Excessive rainfall during a long flood season this year has caused rats to spread as their habitat had been damaged, according to Shi. Wiping out rats, keeping the environment clean, and getting vaccinated are major methods to prevent and control the disease.

October to January and April to June each year are the two peak periods for hemorrhagic fever in Shaanxi Province, medical experts from the local health commission said. Early symptoms are similar to the flu. People with such symptoms are advised to go to the hospital as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, 43 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in Shaanxi on Monday, of which 42 were in Xi'an. The province has had 96 confirmed cases since December 9, with 91 reported in Xi'an.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     