State Council unveils COVID-19 prevention and control plan for upcoming holidays

Here is what you need to know about the COVID-19 plan for New Year's Day and the Spring Festival:

Imaginechina

1. The New Year's Day and the Spring Festival are coming. What precautions and controls should I take when returning to my home city or village, or going out?

Provinces and provincial-level regions should develop and publicize travel requirements for people living within their jurisdictions. Individuals should make a concerted effort to follow the rules to prevent and control outbreaks.

2. Can I go outside if an outbreak occurs where I am?

People living in districts that have seen new local cases recently should not travel to other provinces.

3. If I am from a region without confirmed cases, can I travel to medium- and high-risk areas? What rules and regulations must I follow?

People who live in a low-risk district but in a city that has at least one medium- or high-risk district should not travel to other provinces except for essential reasons. And they must be have negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours.

4. Can I visit anywhere that contains a medium- or high-risk area?

Travel to medium- and high-risk areas, as well as surrounding areas, should be avoided.

5. If I work in a high-risk job, will I be restricted from traveling?



Workers in high-risk jobs, including those at centralized isolation facilities, designated hospitals and fever clinics should avoid traveling during the holidays.

6. Is it safe to travel if I have a fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms?

If you develop a fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms, you should postpone your trip and seek immediate medical attention.

7. What effect will my health code's change to "yellow" have on travel?

If you have a "yellow" health code, you should stay home. After the health code changes from "yellow" to "green," you can travel normally as long as you have no abnormal symptoms.

8. What are the specific arrangements and requirements for college students returning to school or workers?

Colleges and enterprises are urged to adjust their schedules for winter breaks and holidays to facilitate staggered travel for students and workers.

9. Can I plan parties and other social gatherings? Is there a size limit?

The number of large-scale events like temple fairs, shows, and promotional activities should be strictly controlled. Large gatherings should be avoided, and family gatherings of more than 10 people are discouraged.

10. What protective measures should I be aware of?

Wear a mask in confined areas such as public transport, elevators, and outdoor areas where crowds congregate. Wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and maintain a social distance of at least 1 meter.

Keep windows open as much as possible while you are indoors to keep air flowing.

The elderly, people with serious chronic diseases, and others should avoid crowds.