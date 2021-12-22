Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 53 were reported in Shaanxi, two in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin and Guangxi, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.