Chinese lawmakers voted to adopts anti-organized crime law

Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt an anti-organized crime law in order to strengthen the work of combating and rooting out organized crime in line with the rule of law.
The law, to take effect on May 1, 2022, was approved at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The law includes provisions on the criteria for identifying various types of "soft violence", such as organized disturbing, pestering and assembling a crowd to cause an uproar for illegal profits or illegal impacts, as well as the responsibilities of regulators in various industries.

An improved long-term mechanism to prevent and control organized crime within industries will be established, according to the law, which also calls for strengthened oversight and management of industries and fields where organized crime is liable to occur.

To better prevent organized crimes against minors, the law also stipulates that schools have a responsibility to prevent and report such activity, while related departments should conduct anti-organized crime publicity and education aimed at minors.

It adds that organized crime activities involving minors will face heavier criminal penalties in accordance with laws.

