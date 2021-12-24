News / Nation

Tibet's ecological area spread over nearly 90 pct of region

Xinhua
  23:17 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
National land areas with ecological significance in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region account for nearly 90 percent of the region's total, a survey shows.
Xinhua
  23:17 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0

National land areas with ecological significance in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region account for nearly 90 percent of the region's total, a survey shows.

According to the third regional land survey, Tibet is now home to more than 13 million hectares of forest land and over 80 million hectares of grassland.

Land with ecological functions, such as forest land, grassland, wetlands and water areas, has increased to more than 1.08 million square km from about 1.07 million 10 years ago, it said.

Expansion of the ecological area highlights the achievements of ecological construction in Tibet over the past decade, said Li Yajun, one of the leaders of the survey.

Tibet will scientifically reorganize the red line for ecological protection and rationally lay out ecological construction on the basis of the database provided by the survey this time, Li said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     