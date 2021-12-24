Tibet's ecological area spread over nearly 90 pct of region

National land areas with ecological significance in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region account for nearly 90 percent of the region's total, a survey shows.

According to the third regional land survey, Tibet is now home to more than 13 million hectares of forest land and over 80 million hectares of grassland.

Land with ecological functions, such as forest land, grassland, wetlands and water areas, has increased to more than 1.08 million square km from about 1.07 million 10 years ago, it said.

Expansion of the ecological area highlights the achievements of ecological construction in Tibet over the past decade, said Li Yajun, one of the leaders of the survey.

Tibet will scientifically reorganize the red line for ecological protection and rationally lay out ecological construction on the basis of the database provided by the survey this time, Li said.