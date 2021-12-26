Chinese mainland reports 158 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 158 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 157 were reported in Shaanxi, one in Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 48 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 101,077 by Saturday, including 2,011 patients still receiving treatment, of whom nine were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,430 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 29 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Saturday, 28 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.