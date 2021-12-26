China launches new resource satellite on Sunday

China sent a new resource satellite into planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday.

The resource satellite, ZY-1 02E, was launched at 11:11 am (Beijing Time) by a Long March-4C carrier rocket.

The satellite, developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, will work in the solar synchronous orbit. It carries a near-infrared camera, a hyperspectral camera and an infrared camera, according to the China National Space Administration.

Another resource satellite, ZY-1 02D, was sent into orbit on September 12, 2019. The two resource satellites will form a network to meet the current need for medium-resolution remote sensing data in natural resources monitoring and investigation, mineral exploration, and geological environment monitoring.

They will also provide services for sectors such as disaster reduction, environmental protection, housing development, transportation and agriculture.

The Long March-4C carrier rocket also sent into orbit a small satellite that belongs to Beijing 101 Middle School. It carries payloads such as a small imaging camera, intelligent processing equipment, and equipment for conducting experiments on semiconductor thermoelectric generation.

It will carry out auxiliary geography teaching, scientific and technological experiments and other popular science activities for middle school students.

It was the 403rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.