Over 80 million people granted digital driver's licenses in China

Over 80 million Chinese drivers have been granted digital driver's licenses to date, according to the Ministry of Public Security on Monday.

Xinhua

In recent years, the ministry has introduced a total of 69 reform measures in traffic management for people's convenience, said the ministry at a press conference.

Over 3.2 billion online services were provided, helping cut service costs for individuals and enterprises by over 80 billion yuan (about US$12.6 billion), said the ministry.