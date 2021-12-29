Chinese mainland reports 152 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 151 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Jiangsu, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 152 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 45 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.