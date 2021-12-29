News / Nation

Hong Kong reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases, 12 additional Omicron infections

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Wednesday reported 14 new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,618.
Eleven of the cases involved mutant strains. The mutation test result of one case is pending, and the viral loads of the remaining two cases are insufficient for mutation tests. The patients comprise nine males and five females, aged 15 to 63.

A total of 109 cases have been reported in the past 14 days. One of them is an import-related case, while the rest are imported cases, according to the CHP.

Meanwhile, the whole genome sequencing analysis of 12 cases announced earlier confirmed they all carried the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 70 in Hong Kong.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, about 4.86 million people or 72.2 percent of the eligible population have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while about 4.64 million or 69 percent of the eligible population have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, a total of 366,368 people had taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 pm local time Tuesday.

