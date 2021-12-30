Chinese mainland reports 156 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 156 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 155 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 51 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.