News / Nation

New high-speed railway line operational in east China

Xinhua
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
A new high-speed railway section linking Anqing City in east China's Anhui Province, with Jiujiang City in east China's Jiangxi Province began operation on Thursday.
Xinhua
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
New high-speed railway line operational in east China
Imaginechina

A high-speed train travels on the Anqing-Jiujiang route today.

A new high-speed railway section linking Anqing City in east China's Anhui Province, with Jiujiang City in east China's Jiangxi Province began operation on Thursday.

The 176-km line, with seven stations along its route, will reduce travel time between Anhui's capital Hefei and Jiangxi's capital Nanchang to two hours and 22 minutes, according to China Railway Shanghai Group Co Ltd.

The Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway has a designed speed of 350 km per hour and is connected to China's vertical artery of the Beijing-Hong Kong Railway.

There will be five pairs of trains plying on the railway on the first day of its operation and the number will increase to 24 pairs per day starting from January 10, 2022.

The new line passes populated areas with abundant tourism resources and will greatly facilitate the travel of people along the route, said the company.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China Railway
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     