News / Nation

Diehard Duffy and Friends fans in 3 am vigil outside Shanghai Disney

Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  16:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
But their enthusiasm was dampened when the resort stopped the queuing for safety reasons and later ended the Christmas collection sale
Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  16:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0

Over 5,000 fans of the 2021 Duffy and Friends Christmas Collection queued outside Shanghai Disney Resort as early as 3am on Wednesday to get into the resort.

It was the day that select products from the collection became available for general purchase inside the resort.

Before hitting the resort's shelves, these products could be bought exclusively through online registration.


Diehard Duffy and Friends fans in 3 am vigil outside Shanghai Disney

The 2021 Duffy and Friends Christmas Collection

Diehard Duffy and Friends fans in 3 am vigil outside Shanghai Disney

Long queues of people mill outside Shanghai Disney Resort at 3 am on Wednesday.

After the collection's online exclusive buying was completed, those who didn't make the cut had to buy the items inside the park. And those queuing needed to have either the day's park admission or an annual pass to get into the resort.

But as the crowds built outside, Shanghai Disney Resort had to intervene and stop people from further queuing at about 8 am.

When online reservations for the "Original LinaBell Plush," the "2021 Christmas LinaBell Plush" and the "2021 Christmas Linabell Plush Keychain" opened on the night of December 12, the ensuing panic buying caused a network breakdown, frustrating many fans.

A statement issued by Shanghai Disney Resort on its official Weibo.com specified that no overnight queuing or gathering would be permitted in advance of the park opening.

Diehard Duffy and Friends fans in 3 am vigil outside Shanghai Disney

A statement by the resort on December 28 specified that no overnight queuing or gathering would be permitted, according to government direction.

An apology was issued at 9:20 am by the resort which said the queues had to be stopped to ensure the park's safe and orderly operation.


Diehard Duffy and Friends fans in 3 am vigil outside Shanghai Disney

The apology issued by Shanghai Disney Resort that it had to stop queuing due to the park's safe operation.

Later on Thursday, the resort issued yet another statement saying that this year's sale of products for the Christmas collection had ended.

Diehard Duffy and Friends fans in 3 am vigil outside Shanghai Disney
Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
Shanghai Disney
Disney
Weibo
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     