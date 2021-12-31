Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 165 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Shanxi, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 166 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.