Chinese mainland reports 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 174 were reported in the province of Shaanxi, and one in Guizhou, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 175 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 174 were reported in the province of Shaanxi, and one in Guizhou, the commission said.

Also reported were 56 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.