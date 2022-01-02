Chinese mainland reports 131 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 131 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 123 were reported in the province of Shaanxi, seven in Zhejiang, and one in Henan, the commission said.

Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 102,505 by Saturday, including 3,013 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 16 were in severe condition.

A total of 94,856 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 52 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Saturday, 48 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.