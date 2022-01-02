China's 2021 average temperature hits new high since 1961

China's national average temperature was 10.7 degrees Celsius in 2021, one degree Celsius higher than usual and the highest reading in 60 years.

More extreme weather events were recorded in China last year, with stronger intensity and higher frequency, said Song Shanyun, spokesperson for the administration.

The national average precipitation was 671.3 mm last year, 6.8 percent more than usual. In particular, northern China saw the average precipitation reach 697.9 mm, the second-highest figure in history and 40.6 percent more than previous years.

Meanwhile, China saw 12 days of hot weather on average last year, the second-most in recent six decades.

The country also experienced stronger typhoons, dust storms and cold waves last year, Song said.