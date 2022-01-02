News / Nation

China's 2021 average temperature hits new high since 1961

Xinhua
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-01-02       0
China's national average temperature was 10.7 degrees Celsius in 2021, one degree Celsius higher than usual and the highest reading in 60 years.
Xinhua
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-01-02       0

China's national average temperature was 10.7 degrees Celsius in 2021, one degree Celsius higher than usual and the highest reading in 60 years, according to China Meteorological Administration.

More extreme weather events were recorded in China last year, with stronger intensity and higher frequency, said Song Shanyun, spokesperson for the administration.

The national average precipitation was 671.3 mm last year, 6.8 percent more than usual. In particular, northern China saw the average precipitation reach 697.9 mm, the second-highest figure in history and 40.6 percent more than previous years.

Meanwhile, China saw 12 days of hot weather on average last year, the second-most in recent six decades.

The country also experienced stronger typhoons, dust storms and cold waves last year, Song said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     