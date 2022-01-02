News / Nation

Chinese police find over 10,000 missing, abducted children in 2021

Xinhua
  14:45 UTC+8, 2022-01-02
Chinese police helped a total of 10,932 missing or abducted children return home in 2021 via a nationwide special campaign, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The campaign "Tuanyuan," meaning reunion in Chinese, sent back home 2,538 victims who had been separated from their families for 20 to 30 years, as well as 1,812 victims for 30 to 40 years, 371 victims for 40 to 50 years, 190 victims for 50 to 60 years, and 110 victims for more than 60 years.

Since the launch of the campaign, Chinese police have resolved more than 350 long-pending cases involving child abduction, and 890 suspects have been caught, the ministry said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
