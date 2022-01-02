News / Nation

US ban on Xinjiang cotton to further disturb global supply chain, says expert

Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-01-02       0
The US ban on Xinjiang cotton will badly disturb the global supply chain, a Pakistani expert has said.
Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-01-02       0

The US ban on Xinjiang cotton will badly disturb the global supply chain, a Pakistani expert has said.

All parts of China, including Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have witnessed profound economic development, but the United States chose to turn a blind eye to it and signed the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law as part of its scheme to use Xinjiang to contain China's development, Khalid Taimur Akram, executive director of the Center for Global and Strategic Studies in Islamabad, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"The bill had been criticized by many big companies," as it will only disturb the global supply chain and lead to a massive loss of revenues for those companies, he said.

Lamenting the US propaganda to portray Xinjiang as a subject of abysmal poverty and injustice, he said that all the allegations are merely manifestations of a politicized campaign against China.

"Being an international expert and scholar, I have often visited China, especially the Xinjiang region. During my visits, I have witnessed that China has eliminated poverty and maintained sustainable development in Xinjiang. The employment level is stable and a large number of job opportunities have been created by the policies of the Chinese leadership," he added.

According to the expert, all his visits to Xinjiang have allowed him to see that people there enjoy a happy and prosperous life, and modern infrastructure development along with technological advancement has transformed the region.

"There is religious freedom and unity among people. Thus, fabricating a false narrative to disengage and restrict Xinjiang's cotton supply would be detrimental for the cotton availability in the international market," Akram added.

Calling the bill a futile attempt by the United States to disturb peace and harmony in Xinjiang, he said that the United States is unscrupulous to launch smear campaigns against China and sow discord among the Chinese people, "but such attempts will fail miserably."

He said that the prosperity in Xinjiang is indisputable evidence of how misleading the US rhetoric against the region is.

"China is a state that works for the well-being of its people, including ethnic minorities. The dynamic leadership of China has taken robust initiatives to enhance the living standard of the Xinjiang region."

Questioning the US track record of killing innocent people worldwide, he said that the country is trying to falsely accuse China of something that Washington has repeatedly done.

"In the name of democracy, the United States has always meddled in the internal affairs of other countries. However, the world has witnessed the true vicious face of the country through its systematic ambiguity and failed democratic model," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     